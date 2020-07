AMLI on Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed garage carport guest parking

Luxurious living and Las Colinas go together. Make it happen at our apartments near Las Colinas. Residents enjoy amenities that run the gamut, from a landscaped pool courtyard lined with private cabanas to an off-leash dog park and fully-outfitted 24/7 gym. Our community has direct access to Lindamood Park, is smoke-free throughout, and has common areas powered by 100-percent renewable energy.The Las Colinas neighborhood has a lot to explore, and our apartments near La Villita put you near the center of it all. Enjoy close proximity to the network of parks and trails that line the Elm Fork Trinity River, as well as the bustling business and nightlife communities for which the area is known.