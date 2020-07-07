717 E Rochelle Boulevard

Amenities

This house is 10 minutes from DFW and less than 15 minutes to Downtown Dallas. The location is outstanding with easy access to 114 and 183! Huge Living area with large bay windows looking into an atrium that squares around the house! Huge Master looks into the unique backyard and atrium as well! So much storage and closet space! 3 car garage! Open Kitchen for entertaining with a separate breakfast area. The double front doors open up to a beautiful lake and jogging paths with views of the ducks! Awesome family area with a playground and the golf course up the road!