This house is 10 minutes from DFW and less than 15 minutes to Downtown Dallas. The location is outstanding with easy access to 114 and 183! Huge Living area with large bay windows looking into an atrium that squares around the house! Huge Master looks into the unique backyard and atrium as well! So much storage and closet space! 3 car garage! Open Kitchen for entertaining with a separate breakfast area. The double front doors open up to a beautiful lake and jogging paths with views of the ducks! Awesome family area with a playground and the golf course up the road!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
717 E Rochelle Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Some of 717 E Rochelle Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
717 E Rochelle Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.