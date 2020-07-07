All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 717 E Rochelle Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
717 E Rochelle Boulevard
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:50 AM

717 E Rochelle Boulevard

717 Rochelle Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

717 Rochelle Blvd, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
This house is 10 minutes from DFW and less than 15 minutes to Downtown Dallas. The location is outstanding with easy access to 114 and 183! Huge Living area with large bay windows looking into an atrium that squares around the house! Huge Master looks into the unique backyard and atrium as well! So much storage and closet space! 3 car garage! Open Kitchen for entertaining with a separate breakfast area. The double front doors open up to a beautiful lake and jogging paths with views of the ducks! Awesome family area with a playground and the golf course up the road!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 E Rochelle Boulevard have any available units?
717 E Rochelle Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 E Rochelle Boulevard have?
Some of 717 E Rochelle Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 E Rochelle Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
717 E Rochelle Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 E Rochelle Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 717 E Rochelle Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 717 E Rochelle Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 717 E Rochelle Boulevard offers parking.
Does 717 E Rochelle Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 E Rochelle Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 E Rochelle Boulevard have a pool?
No, 717 E Rochelle Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 717 E Rochelle Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 717 E Rochelle Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 717 E Rochelle Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 E Rochelle Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Villas
4447 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas