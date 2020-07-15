/
TCU
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
10 Apartments For Rent Near TCU
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
44 Units Available
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,095
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1245 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, a fully equipped fitness center and a clubhouse. Close to Highway 280.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
67 Units Available
Paschal
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1095 sqft
"Introducing Magnolia at University Heights apartment homes. A boutique apartment community located on Stanley Avenue, less than a mile from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
46 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
118 Units Available
Paschal
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1340 sqft
Bright homes with arched doorways, high ceilings, large windows. Three courtyards with social and grill areas. Outdoor fireplace. Modern fitness center with free weights.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
33 Units Available
Cultural District
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,050
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
48 Units Available
Cultural District
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,173
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,127
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1260 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
37 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1284 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
Last updated April 29 at 04:28 PM
6 Units Available
Byers Mccart
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
729 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at Loft Vue we offer young professionals, families and students alike a living experience that is sure to impress not only yourself, but your friends and family too! These luxury Fort Worth apartments are a short commute to TCU campus, Downtown
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
10 Units Available
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
864 sqft
Perfectly situated in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Harris Gardens is easily accessible to Interstate 30.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
5 Units Available
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2159 sqft
A boutique-style apartment community in the Near Southside neighborhood. Minutes from the Trinity Rail Expressway and TCU. Apartments offer many upgrades including a wine chiller, keyless entry, built-in Sonos speakers, and built-in shelves.