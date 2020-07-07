708 English Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous home on an oversized lot with plenty of room for you and your family! Built in 2013, this home has all the bells and whistles you are looking for. Granite counters, wood look tile floor for ease of cleaning, breakfast bar, separate dining room, split bedroom floor plan in a great location with all schools nearby. Close to Baylor Medical Center of Irving and the new development project at the old Cowboys Stadium! Don't miss your chance to live in this fantastic home!! OWNER WILL CONSIDER A 6 MONTH TERM. Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Use TAR Application - $35 app fee per person 18 and over