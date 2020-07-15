Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM

2 Apartments For Rent Near Texas Wesleyan University

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
22 Units Available
Bottle House on Main
650 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Highpoint lifestyle includes vintage ambiance and ultra-modern amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Southside
Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1381 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing everything a person could want, Terrell Homes is a community of affordable 3 and 4 bedroom single-family homes in Fort Worth.

