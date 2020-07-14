All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

The Grove at Irving

1901 W 5th St · (833) 300-0150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1901 W 5th St, Irving, TX 75060

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

3 Bedrooms

C1-1

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grove at Irving.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
business center
clubhouse
Just northwest of Dallas, in spectacular Irving Texas, The Grove at Irving beckons those who want the best of both worlds. We offer a suburban lifestyle with all of the conveniences and attractions of the big city. A fine array of eateries, shopping, and entertainment are at your fingertips, while you are only minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Sports fans will be thrilled to be in close proximity to the AT&T stadium, and those who crave excitement will love the convenience of Six Flags Over Texas. The Grove at Irving offers something for everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Grove at Irving have any available units?
The Grove at Irving offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $900, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,175, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,400. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does The Grove at Irving have?
Some of The Grove at Irving's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grove at Irving currently offering any rent specials?
The Grove at Irving is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grove at Irving pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grove at Irving is pet friendly.
Does The Grove at Irving offer parking?
No, The Grove at Irving does not offer parking.
Does The Grove at Irving have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Grove at Irving does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grove at Irving have a pool?
No, The Grove at Irving does not have a pool.
Does The Grove at Irving have accessible units?
No, The Grove at Irving does not have accessible units.
Does The Grove at Irving have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grove at Irving has units with dishwashers.

