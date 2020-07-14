Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry business center clubhouse

Just northwest of Dallas, in spectacular Irving Texas, The Grove at Irving beckons those who want the best of both worlds. We offer a suburban lifestyle with all of the conveniences and attractions of the big city. A fine array of eateries, shopping, and entertainment are at your fingertips, while you are only minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Sports fans will be thrilled to be in close proximity to the AT&T stadium, and those who crave excitement will love the convenience of Six Flags Over Texas. The Grove at Irving offers something for everyone.