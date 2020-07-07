6811 Verde

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard game room parking garage

Sought after corner lot across from La Villita Elementary. Desirable Las Colinas Community with Lake, Trails & Park. Coveted 2 stories Mediterranean townhome with open floorplan. Excellent Upgrades include Wood floors, Granite counters, Huge breakfast bar, Stainless appliances. Well cared for. Excellent natural light. Nice fenced Courtyard. Game room upstairs with built-in bookshelves. Call to see today!



All information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified by tenant and agents.