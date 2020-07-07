All apartments in Irving
6811 Verde
Last updated May 21 2020 at 12:52 AM

6811 Verde

6811 Verde · No Longer Available
Location

6811 Verde, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
garage
Sought after corner lot across from La Villita Elementary. Desirable Las Colinas Community with Lake, Trails & Park. Coveted 2 stories Mediterranean townhome with open floorplan. Excellent Upgrades include Wood floors, Granite counters, Huge breakfast bar, Stainless appliances. Well cared for. Excellent natural light. Nice fenced Courtyard. Game room upstairs with built-in bookshelves. Call to see today!

All information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified by tenant and agents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 Verde have any available units?
6811 Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6811 Verde have?
Some of 6811 Verde's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 Verde currently offering any rent specials?
6811 Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 Verde pet-friendly?
No, 6811 Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6811 Verde offer parking?
Yes, 6811 Verde offers parking.
Does 6811 Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6811 Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 Verde have a pool?
No, 6811 Verde does not have a pool.
Does 6811 Verde have accessible units?
No, 6811 Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, 6811 Verde does not have units with dishwashers.

