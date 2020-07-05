All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 6716 E Prospect Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
6716 E Prospect Way
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:08 AM

6716 E Prospect Way

6716 E Prospect Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6716 E Prospect Way, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
Coppell ISD! Available May 1st! Refrigerator included! Corner lot with great side yard - one of very few houses with Good Sized yard. Open floorplan, Hardwoord floors, Contemporary kitchen with energy star appliances. Spacious master with a Master bath that will sweep everyone off their feet. Dual sinks, garden tub and a never ending walk-in closet. Plenty of green space, walking trails and parks near this highly desirable Parkside home. Mere minutes from Hwy 114, 635, PGBT (161), and so many options for shopping, dining and entertainment. Something for everybody!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 E Prospect Way have any available units?
6716 E Prospect Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 E Prospect Way have?
Some of 6716 E Prospect Way's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 E Prospect Way currently offering any rent specials?
6716 E Prospect Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 E Prospect Way pet-friendly?
No, 6716 E Prospect Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6716 E Prospect Way offer parking?
No, 6716 E Prospect Way does not offer parking.
Does 6716 E Prospect Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 E Prospect Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 E Prospect Way have a pool?
No, 6716 E Prospect Way does not have a pool.
Does 6716 E Prospect Way have accessible units?
No, 6716 E Prospect Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 E Prospect Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 E Prospect Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas