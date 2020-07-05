6716 E Prospect Way

Amenities

Coppell ISD! Available May 1st! Refrigerator included! Corner lot with great side yard - one of very few houses with Good Sized yard. Open floorplan, Hardwoord floors, Contemporary kitchen with energy star appliances. Spacious master with a Master bath that will sweep everyone off their feet. Dual sinks, garden tub and a never ending walk-in closet. Plenty of green space, walking trails and parks near this highly desirable Parkside home. Mere minutes from Hwy 114, 635, PGBT (161), and so many options for shopping, dining and entertainment. Something for everybody!