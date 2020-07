Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill garage volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly internet access trash valet

At Rancho Mirage, we strive to provide our residents with a superior home environment. As one of the premiere apartment communities servicing the University of Dallas and North Lake College, you can find what you’re looking for as you begin a new chapter of your education. Located in Irving, TX, Rancho Mirage offers direct access to the area’s finest shopping, restaurants and entertainment. A convenient location means you’ll always get where you need to go. Stop by today for a tour.