621 Via Ravello

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

Welcome home to luxury, stress free living.This amazing Mediterranean Tuscan Villa is in the sought after gated Positano Community of Las Colinas and offers upgraded world class charm with a perfect floor plan including soaring ceilings. This well appointed home has a gourmet kitchen with built in appliances, large island and granite. The spacious Master Retreat is located on the 1st floor with 2 Walk In Closets. Nice sized Bedrooms on the 2nd floor have their own full sized baths and a Gameroom which overlooks the first floor. Fitness center, pool and park are part of the limited access community. Located near fabulous dining,shopping and convenient to DFW and Love Field, this location can't be beat.