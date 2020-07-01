All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 621 Via Ravello.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
621 Via Ravello
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

621 Via Ravello

621 via Ravello · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

621 via Ravello, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to luxury, stress free living.This amazing Mediterranean Tuscan Villa is in the sought after gated Positano Community of Las Colinas and offers upgraded world class charm with a perfect floor plan including soaring ceilings. This well appointed home has a gourmet kitchen with built in appliances, large island and granite. The spacious Master Retreat is located on the 1st floor with 2 Walk In Closets. Nice sized Bedrooms on the 2nd floor have their own full sized baths and a Gameroom which overlooks the first floor. Fitness center, pool and park are part of the limited access community. Located near fabulous dining,shopping and convenient to DFW and Love Field, this location can't be beat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Via Ravello have any available units?
621 Via Ravello doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Via Ravello have?
Some of 621 Via Ravello's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Via Ravello currently offering any rent specials?
621 Via Ravello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Via Ravello pet-friendly?
No, 621 Via Ravello is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 621 Via Ravello offer parking?
Yes, 621 Via Ravello offers parking.
Does 621 Via Ravello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Via Ravello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Via Ravello have a pool?
Yes, 621 Via Ravello has a pool.
Does 621 Via Ravello have accessible units?
No, 621 Via Ravello does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Via Ravello have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Via Ravello has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas