4124 Astoria Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in established neighborhood. Home features numerous upgrades, to include new granite counter-tops in the kitchen, new light and plumbing fixtures, new blinds and new paint throughout the house. Bedrooms are large with spacious closets. Home also features a separate utility room that leads to the garage, and a large backyard with covered patio. Great family home.



Public Driving Directions: From W Northgate Dr turn right on Ester's Rd., left on Finley Rd, left onto Astoria St., the property is on your right.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,550



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.