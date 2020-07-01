All apartments in Irving
4124 Astoria Street
4124 Astoria Street

4124 Astoria Street · No Longer Available
Location

4124 Astoria Street, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in established neighborhood. Home features numerous upgrades, to include new granite counter-tops in the kitchen, new light and plumbing fixtures, new blinds and new paint throughout the house. Bedrooms are large with spacious closets. Home also features a separate utility room that leads to the garage, and a large backyard with covered patio. Great family home.

Public Driving Directions: From W Northgate Dr turn right on Ester's Rd., left on Finley Rd, left onto Astoria St., the property is on your right.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,550

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Astoria Street have any available units?
4124 Astoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Astoria Street have?
Some of 4124 Astoria Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Astoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Astoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Astoria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Astoria Street is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Astoria Street offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Astoria Street offers parking.
Does 4124 Astoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Astoria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Astoria Street have a pool?
No, 4124 Astoria Street does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Astoria Street have accessible units?
No, 4124 Astoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Astoria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 Astoria Street does not have units with dishwashers.

