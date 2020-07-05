4016 Tacoma St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

House available with both Well Furnished and unfurnished options almost 1500 square feet, this 3 bedroom and 2 bath home has 2 big living areas and a dining area. Wood floors throughout. New Quartz Counters and Custom finished kitchen cabinets with built in appliances. Large master suite with attached bathroom . Garage available for car parking. Extra storage in walk-in hall closet. Walk to all schools. Easy access to DFW airport and Highways 183, 161 and 114. Also close to new Music Factory entertainment and restaurants. Tenant responsible for all bills and a lawn service.