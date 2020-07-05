All apartments in Irving
4016 Tacoma St
4016 Tacoma St

4016 Tacoma Street · No Longer Available
Location

4016 Tacoma Street, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
House available with both Well Furnished and unfurnished options almost 1500 square feet, this 3 bedroom and 2 bath home has 2 big living areas and a dining area. Wood floors throughout. New Quartz Counters and Custom finished kitchen cabinets with built in appliances. Large master suite with attached bathroom . Garage available for car parking. Extra storage in walk-in hall closet. Walk to all schools. Easy access to DFW airport and Highways 183, 161 and 114. Also close to new Music Factory entertainment and restaurants. Tenant responsible for all bills and a lawn service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Tacoma St have any available units?
4016 Tacoma St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 Tacoma St have?
Some of 4016 Tacoma St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Tacoma St currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Tacoma St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Tacoma St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 Tacoma St is pet friendly.
Does 4016 Tacoma St offer parking?
Yes, 4016 Tacoma St offers parking.
Does 4016 Tacoma St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4016 Tacoma St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Tacoma St have a pool?
No, 4016 Tacoma St does not have a pool.
Does 4016 Tacoma St have accessible units?
No, 4016 Tacoma St does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Tacoma St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 Tacoma St has units with dishwashers.

