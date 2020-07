Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Live in luxury! This impressive 4 bedroom home offers the amenities and flexibility desired by today's renters. Spacious 2900+ square-foot townhome in Irving school district! Small fenced yard. Also, within close proximity to DFW International Airport. The home offers an abundance of elegance in every room. See for yourself, schedule your tour today!