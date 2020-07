Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this beautiful home that is ready to move in today! 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in this lovely neighborhood is perfect for anyone and everyone. House has new paint, flooring, wood fence, and more. 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 10 minutes from DFW airport. Come see this house today and make it yours!