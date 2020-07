Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Many updates in this University Hills Tudor including Granite countertops in kitchen with stainless double ovens built in microwave and dishwasher. Four bedrooms with two down & two up for privacy. The large garage conversion can be used for game, media, office or for pretty much anything needed. Pretty new roof, and rebuilt covered screened in porch and deck perfect for cooking out and enjoying the large backyard!