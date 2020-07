Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 1 story home in the heart of Irving. This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home also has 2 living areas. Huge backyard and nice front driveway. Recently painted. Updated kitchen with brand new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Quite residential street, but just minutes from shopping, Irving Mall, major highways, and DFW airport.



$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Over

$235 Initial Admin fee/ 1% Monthly Rent Admin Fee

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max