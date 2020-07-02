All apartments in Irving
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:57 AM

2529 Champagne Drive

2529 Champagne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2529 Champagne Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*NO PETS* Property available 9-17-19. Wonderful 3-2.5-2 Townhome in Irving! Gorgeous flooring, beautiful granite countertops, extensive crown molding, spacious walk-in closets and so much more! Open layout, great family room with soaring ceilings and loads of natural light! Lovely gas fireplace, nice kitchen with custom cabinetry, tumbled backsplash, breakfast bar, gas stove and refrigerator included! All bedrooms upstairs, large master suite has private bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower, charming secondary bedroom has pretty bay windows, half bath downstairs has granite counters. Great backyard with open patio - centrally located to highways, parks, shopping and Cottonwood Golf Course!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Champagne Drive have any available units?
2529 Champagne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2529 Champagne Drive have?
Some of 2529 Champagne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 Champagne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Champagne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Champagne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2529 Champagne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2529 Champagne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2529 Champagne Drive offers parking.
Does 2529 Champagne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Champagne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Champagne Drive have a pool?
No, 2529 Champagne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2529 Champagne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2529 Champagne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Champagne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2529 Champagne Drive has units with dishwashers.

