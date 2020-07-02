2529 Champagne Drive

Amenities

*NO PETS* Property available 9-17-19. Wonderful 3-2.5-2 Townhome in Irving! Gorgeous flooring, beautiful granite countertops, extensive crown molding, spacious walk-in closets and so much more! Open layout, great family room with soaring ceilings and loads of natural light! Lovely gas fireplace, nice kitchen with custom cabinetry, tumbled backsplash, breakfast bar, gas stove and refrigerator included! All bedrooms upstairs, large master suite has private bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower, charming secondary bedroom has pretty bay windows, half bath downstairs has granite counters. Great backyard with open patio - centrally located to highways, parks, shopping and Cottonwood Golf Course!