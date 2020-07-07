2460 Revere Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeously Remodeled Open Concept 1 Story 4 Bedroom Home On A Corner Lot In The Heart of Irving! 2 Master Bedrooms With Private Tiled Bathrooms*2 More Bedrooms and Half Bath In Hall*Laminate Hardwood Look Flooring & Tile Throughout! All Fresh Paint Interior*New Carpet In All Bedrooms*Replaced All Blinds*Beautiful Crown Molding Throughout*Fireplace*Replaced Cabinets,Counters In Kitchen*Breakfast Bar*2 Car Garage,Full Sized Drive At Side Of Home*Huge Wrap Around Backyard*24 Month Terms + Only*NO PETS*NO SMOKING*Each adult 18yrs old-TAR application, copies of Drivers License & Proof Of Income for a month-Scan all to listing agent*A link will then be sent to your email via mysmatmove.com for you to pay for the fee