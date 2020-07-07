All apartments in Irving
2460 Revere Drive
2460 Revere Drive

2460 Revere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2460 Revere Drive, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeously Remodeled Open Concept 1 Story 4 Bedroom Home On A Corner Lot In The Heart of Irving! 2 Master Bedrooms With Private Tiled Bathrooms*2 More Bedrooms and Half Bath In Hall*Laminate Hardwood Look Flooring & Tile Throughout! All Fresh Paint Interior*New Carpet In All Bedrooms*Replaced All Blinds*Beautiful Crown Molding Throughout*Fireplace*Replaced Cabinets,Counters In Kitchen*Breakfast Bar*2 Car Garage,Full Sized Drive At Side Of Home*Huge Wrap Around Backyard*24 Month Terms + Only*NO PETS*NO SMOKING*Each adult 18yrs old-TAR application, copies of Drivers License & Proof Of Income for a month-Scan all to listing agent*A link will then be sent to your email via mysmatmove.com for you to pay for the fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 Revere Drive have any available units?
2460 Revere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2460 Revere Drive have?
Some of 2460 Revere Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 Revere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2460 Revere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 Revere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2460 Revere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2460 Revere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2460 Revere Drive offers parking.
Does 2460 Revere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 Revere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 Revere Drive have a pool?
No, 2460 Revere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2460 Revere Drive have accessible units?
No, 2460 Revere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 Revere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2460 Revere Drive has units with dishwashers.

