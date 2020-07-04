All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1424 Biltmore Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1424 Biltmore Lane
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:16 AM

1424 Biltmore Lane

1424 Biltmore Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1424 Biltmore Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Renovated 3 BED, 3 BATH (2 Full and 2 Half) executive style-townhouse with Hardwood Flooring throughout (except kitchen and media room) in immaculate condition with Real hardwood Floors, designer paint, surround sound built-in.
Excellent layout with attached Garage and Media or Game Room on the first floor. Up one flight, you have a grand living space with kitchen, den and study nook. Top most living comes with well appointed Master Suite along with 2 Guest rooms. Quick access to community swimming pool which faces the townhouse.
Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Front yard maintenance & HOA included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Biltmore Lane have any available units?
1424 Biltmore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 Biltmore Lane have?
Some of 1424 Biltmore Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Biltmore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Biltmore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Biltmore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Biltmore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1424 Biltmore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Biltmore Lane offers parking.
Does 1424 Biltmore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Biltmore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Biltmore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1424 Biltmore Lane has a pool.
Does 1424 Biltmore Lane have accessible units?
No, 1424 Biltmore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Biltmore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 Biltmore Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas