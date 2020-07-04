1424 Biltmore Lane

Amenities
Renovated 3 BED, 3 BATH (2 Full and 2 Half) executive style-townhouse with Hardwood Flooring throughout (except kitchen and media room) in immaculate condition with Real hardwood Floors, designer paint, surround sound built-in.
Excellent layout with attached Garage and Media or Game Room on the first floor. Up one flight, you have a grand living space with kitchen, den and study nook. Top most living comes with well appointed Master Suite along with 2 Guest rooms. Quick access to community swimming pool which faces the townhouse.
Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Front yard maintenance & HOA included in rent.