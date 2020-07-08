1406 Blackwell Drive

Amenities

CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION. Two bedrooms and one and a half bathroom duplex featuring a separate living room and dining room, spacious kitchen, utility room with full size connections, master bedroom with half bath, second bedrooms with full-size bath. Kitchen is equipped with electric range and dishwasher. New paint, new vinyl floor throughout, new light fixtures.



1406 BLACKWELL DR

IRVING, TX 75061



BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:

2 Bedrooms

1.5 Bathroom

1035 Sq Ft



INCLUDES Electric Range

INCLUDES Dishwasher

Living Area

Dining Area

Ceiling Fans

New light fixtures

Vinyl Floor

Roomy Closets

Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections

Pet Friendly



EASY ACCESS TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT



***We DO NOT Accept ANY Section 8 or Housing Vouchers



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

