Irving, TX
1406 Blackwell Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 3:42 PM

1406 Blackwell Drive

1406 Blackwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Blackwell Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Grauwyler Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION. Two bedrooms and one and a half bathroom duplex featuring a separate living room and dining room, spacious kitchen, utility room with full size connections, master bedroom with half bath, second bedrooms with full-size bath. Kitchen is equipped with electric range and dishwasher. New paint, new vinyl floor throughout, new light fixtures.

1406 BLACKWELL DR
IRVING, TX 75061

Call Today! 866-990-9786

View all available properties and rental criteria at www.FirstAmericanRE.net

BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathroom
1035 Sq Ft

INCLUDES Electric Range
INCLUDES Dishwasher
Living Area
Dining Area
Ceiling Fans
New light fixtures
Vinyl Floor
Roomy Closets
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections
Pet Friendly

EASY ACCESS TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

***We DO NOT Accept ANY Section 8 or Housing Vouchers

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 866-990-9786 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Blackwell Drive have any available units?
1406 Blackwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Blackwell Drive have?
Some of 1406 Blackwell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Blackwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Blackwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Blackwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Blackwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Blackwell Drive offer parking?
No, 1406 Blackwell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Blackwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Blackwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Blackwell Drive have a pool?
No, 1406 Blackwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Blackwell Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1406 Blackwell Drive has accessible units.
Does 1406 Blackwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Blackwell Drive has units with dishwashers.

