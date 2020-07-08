1406 Blackwell Drive

Amenities
CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION. Two bedrooms and one and a half bathroom duplex featuring a separate living room and dining room, spacious kitchen, utility room with full size connections, master bedroom with half bath, second bedrooms with full-size bath. Kitchen is equipped with electric range and dishwasher. New paint, new vinyl floor throughout, new light fixtures.
1406 BLACKWELL DR
IRVING, TX 75061
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathroom
1035 Sq Ft
INCLUDES Electric Range
INCLUDES Dishwasher
Living Area
Dining Area
Ceiling Fans
New light fixtures
Vinyl Floor
Roomy Closets
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections
Pet Friendly
EASY ACCESS TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT
***We DO NOT Accept ANY Section 8 or Housing Vouchers
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
