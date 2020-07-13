Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance trash valet yoga

Zocalo offers a residential experience like no other, a one-of-a-kind place where everything you need is found in a creative apartment community rooted in genuine appreciation of celebration, culture, and the artisan spirit. From our artist-in-residence program to touch points of heritage found throughout the multi-million dollar community renovation, Zocalo is a great place to live with unmatched on-site personal service. We offer brand-new stylish kitchens and baths, a welcoming clubhouse with gourmet coffee bar and co-working space, and gorgeous landscaping. Residents benefit from close proximity to employment centers, downtown Houston, and the surrounding areas full of shopping, dining, and entertainment. We have specially designed Zocalo with convenient app-based concierge services to complete your modern lifestyle. Find your center - find your home - and discover what a true sense of community is all about at Zocalo.