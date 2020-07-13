All apartments in Houston
Zócalo
Zócalo

8787 Hammerly Blvd · (713) 903-8336
Rent Special
Upto ONE MONTH FREE rent! Contact us TODAY for details.
Location

8787 Hammerly Blvd, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1223 · Avail. Aug 22

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 421 · Avail. Sep 26

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. Aug 8

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1125 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 1420 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

See 53+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Zócalo.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
trash valet
yoga
Zocalo offers a residential experience like no other, a one-of-a-kind place where everything you need is found in a creative apartment community rooted in genuine appreciation of celebration, culture, and the artisan spirit. From our artist-in-residence program to touch points of heritage found throughout the multi-million dollar community renovation, Zocalo is a great place to live with unmatched on-site personal service. We offer brand-new stylish kitchens and baths, a welcoming clubhouse with gourmet coffee bar and co-working space, and gorgeous landscaping. Residents benefit from close proximity to employment centers, downtown Houston, and the surrounding areas full of shopping, dining, and entertainment. We have specially designed Zocalo with convenient app-based concierge services to complete your modern lifestyle. Find your center - find your home - and discover what a true sense of community is all about at Zocalo.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 2 months rent (depending on credit)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 30lbs
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Zócalo have any available units?
Zócalo has 75 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Zócalo have?
Some of Zócalo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Zócalo currently offering any rent specials?
Zócalo is offering the following rent specials: Upto ONE MONTH FREE rent! Contact us TODAY for details.
Is Zócalo pet-friendly?
Yes, Zócalo is pet friendly.
Does Zócalo offer parking?
Yes, Zócalo offers parking.
Does Zócalo have units with washers and dryers?
No, Zócalo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Zócalo have a pool?
Yes, Zócalo has a pool.
Does Zócalo have accessible units?
No, Zócalo does not have accessible units.
Does Zócalo have units with dishwashers?
No, Zócalo does not have units with dishwashers.
