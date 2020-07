Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym pool elevator garage parking bbq/grill bike storage cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving yoga

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Meet The Standard: A new, luxury apartment community located in The Heights, the historic and charming Houston neighborhood known for its walkable and bikeable streets, mouthwatering eateries, cool breweries, and buzzing entertainment options. With open-concept studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and thoughtfully curated amenities and social spaces, The Standard in The Heights creates the ideal basecamp for your neighborhood lifestyle.