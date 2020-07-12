/
willowbrook
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
194 Apartments for rent in Willowbrook, Houston, TX
12 Units Available
The Veranda at Centerfield
7700 Willow Chase Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1194 sqft
Full service apartment-style living. Units feature luxurious verandas, patios, and in-unit laundry. On-site facilities include resort-style swimming pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym, internet cafe, clubhouse, and hot tub. Near downtown Houston.
6 Units Available
Costa Vizcaya
12020 N Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$974
1181 sqft
Luxury that’s affordable! — Treat yourself to a spacious 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment home in our community.
11 Units Available
The Landings at Willowbrook
7250 W Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1017 sqft
Impeccable finishes like faux wood flooring, crown molding. Spacious dog park. Gated community for peace of mind. Fast access to Willowbrook Mall and 249/Tomball Parkway.
39 Units Available
The Abbey at Grant Road
9611 Grant Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
1017 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1332 sqft
The stainless steel appliances, glass backsplash and wine rack make this gourmet kitchen a dream. Tenants can enjoy the playground, dog park, tropical swimming pool and other amenities with their pets, friends and family.
17 Units Available
Abbey at Willowbrook
8330 Willow Place Dr S, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$913
919 sqft
Quiet Mills Run area just minutes from Willowbrook Mall and Tomball Pkwy. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community close to good schools.
28 Units Available
Lighthouse at Willowbrook
12330 N Gessner Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,121
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Willowbrook area near Hwy 249. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments, featuring alarm system, fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Pool and clubhouse located on-site, with organized activities for residents. Close to museums and parks.
Results within 1 mile of Willowbrook
13 Units Available
Carrington at Champion Forest
13313 Cutten Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1491 sqft
Fountain-fed pool with sun shelf. Cardio and lifting equipment, plus free weights in fitness center. Comfortable, secure living with programmable thermostats, intrusion alarms, and full-sized washer and dryer in every home. One mile to Willowbrook Mall.
31 Units Available
Avana Cypress Estates
10802 Legacy Park Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1395 sqft
Units have washer/dryers, walk-in closets, and garden tubs. Located in a very clean community that offers a state-of-the-art fitness center that is very popular among tenants.
28 Units Available
Raveneaux
14500 Cutten Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1620 sqft
Gated community located in one of the best school districts and within walking distance of the local shopping center. Surrounded by a wooded area that gives residents scenic views and some privacy. Units feature gourmet kitchens, large master bathrooms, and more. Old-fashioned clubhouse on-site.
21 Units Available
Highpoint At Cypresswood Apartments
13920 Mandolin Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1107 sqft
Four-story luxury community with modern touches, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community with picture-perfect courtyards and large dog park. Located close to hiking trails and nearby parks.
17 Units Available
Discovery at Mandolin
19401 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1048 sqft
Discovery at Mandolin offers an impressive collection of well-appointed floor plans and lifestyle amenities located in the sought-after neighborhood of Northwest Houston.
33 Units Available
The Villages of Cypress Creek
10300 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1381 sqft
The Villages of Cypress Creek are a breath of fresh air in on-the-rise Vintage Park with amenities to spare. The on-site clubhouse is ultimate luxury, with shuffleboard, billiards and a private movie screen.
11 Units Available
Champions Woods Apartments
6830 Champions Plaza Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1046 sqft
Champions Woods Apartments in Houston, Texas offer gracious apartment living in a woodsy setting for ultimate relaxation. Units feature higher ceilings, new countertops and spacious master bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Willowbrook
8 Units Available
Brandon Oaks Apartments
11111 Saathoff Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
984 sqft
Within walking distance from shopping and dining venues, while still offering close proximity to Beltway 8. Well-appointed units include large walk-in closets, fireplace and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly property offers a pool and outdoor grill area.
16 Units Available
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1169 sqft
Located on Beltway 8 near HWY 290 for easy access to all of Houston. Modern apartments with granite countertops, cozy fireplaces and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym and beautiful pool.
23 Units Available
Tiburon
8989 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$821
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1427 sqft
Resort-style pool with sun shelf and conversation nooks. Airy homes with spacious living areas. Half a mile to Beltway 8.
24 Units Available
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$847
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1397 sqft
With Highway 290 to the east at the end of West Road, these home-style apartments feature fully furnished kitchens with in-laid cabinets and granite countertops, living room, dining room, and patio/balcony. Nearly all-inclusive community.
9 Units Available
Carrington Place Apartments
12700 FM-1960, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, open kitchens with breakfast bars. Black appliances, wood-style flooring, pendant lighting. Fountains spill into sparkling pool. Brick sundeck with poolside lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-290.
27 Units Available
Willow Bend
13949 Bammel North Houston Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$626
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
945 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with on-site laundry, walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Community amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage room.
23 Units Available
San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,325
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1132 sqft
A luxury community featuring a social lounge, fitness center and outdoor kitchen. Fantastic aromatherapy spa and dog park available. Interiors feature a gourmet kitchen, oversized tubs and wood-style flooring.
37 Units Available
Retreat at Vintage Park
19939 Chasewood Park Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1468 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mediterranean-style apartments, close to the Vintage Park shopping complex. Air-conditioned units boast walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and bathtubs. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pool table, and shuffleboard.
25 Units Available
Broadstone Vintage Park
14700 Vintage Preserve Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a place of sanctuary in the middle of the city, experience life at its best at Broadstone Vintage Park, a new luxury community destined to transform apartment living in Houston.
27 Units Available
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1088 sqft
Resort-style pool with woven lounge chairs. On-site laundry, maintenance, and courtesy officer. Huge walk-in closets, plus outdoor storage attached to patio/balcony in every home.
16 Units Available
Park At Willowbrook Apartments
7100 Smiling Wood Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$734
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$913
922 sqft
Located down a quiet road with open, green spaces, this gated community is pet-friendly. Conveniently located near Tomball Parkway for shopping and dining. Washer/dryer hookup, vaulted ceilings and community pool.
