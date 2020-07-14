Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly bike storage dog park e-payments lobby online portal trash valet

Mt Vernon lofts is located in the heart of the historic Montrose District and offers an array of lifestyles suited to your unique desire.



Wheater it’s strolling in the neighborhood to a local pub or coffee shop, or enjoying a bike ride to area museums or parks, Mt Vernon Lofts offers a unique community that is not your same old cookie cutter apartment home.



Mt Vernon Lofts offers five distinctively crafted one bedrooms that make urban living in the Montrose District a delight! With our excellent walkability, scenic skyline views, and quiet neighborhood you will feel relaxed while enjoying peace of mind in your beautiful new loft apartment home.