Mt. Vernon Lofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

Mt. Vernon Lofts

4509 Mount Vernon Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4509 Mount Vernon Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 35 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 21 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mt. Vernon Lofts.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
dog park
e-payments
lobby
online portal
trash valet
Mt Vernon lofts is located in the heart of the historic Montrose District and offers an array of lifestyles suited to your unique desire.

Wheater it’s strolling in the neighborhood to a local pub or coffee shop, or enjoying a bike ride to area museums or parks, Mt Vernon Lofts offers a unique community that is not your same old cookie cutter apartment home.

Mt Vernon Lofts offers five distinctively crafted one bedrooms that make urban living in the Montrose District a delight! With our excellent walkability, scenic skyline views, and quiet neighborhood you will feel relaxed while enjoying peace of mind in your beautiful new loft apartment home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $10/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 99 lbs. Please contact the leasing office with any questions regarding breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage Lot: Assigned Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mt. Vernon Lofts have any available units?
Mt. Vernon Lofts has 13 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Mt. Vernon Lofts have?
Some of Mt. Vernon Lofts's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mt. Vernon Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Mt. Vernon Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mt. Vernon Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Mt. Vernon Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Mt. Vernon Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Mt. Vernon Lofts offers parking.
Does Mt. Vernon Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mt. Vernon Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mt. Vernon Lofts have a pool?
No, Mt. Vernon Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Mt. Vernon Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Mt. Vernon Lofts has accessible units.
Does Mt. Vernon Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Mt. Vernon Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.
