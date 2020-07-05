All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9902 Woodwick Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9902 Woodwick Street
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:24 PM

9902 Woodwick Street

9902 Woodwick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9902 Woodwick Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1179504?source=marketing

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher

Extras: Hey! Come take a look at this recently built property and be the first to call it home! This gem is centraly located in an established neighborhood. You'll love the open floor plan of this property. It has a spacious kitchen that is open to the living area. 3 roomy beds and 2 full baths. Plenty of sunlight throughout the house during the day. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets and some additional countertop space. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9902 Woodwick Street have any available units?
9902 Woodwick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 9902 Woodwick Street currently offering any rent specials?
9902 Woodwick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9902 Woodwick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9902 Woodwick Street is pet friendly.
Does 9902 Woodwick Street offer parking?
No, 9902 Woodwick Street does not offer parking.
Does 9902 Woodwick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9902 Woodwick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9902 Woodwick Street have a pool?
No, 9902 Woodwick Street does not have a pool.
Does 9902 Woodwick Street have accessible units?
No, 9902 Woodwick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9902 Woodwick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9902 Woodwick Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9902 Woodwick Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9902 Woodwick Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7 Riverway
7 Riverway
Houston, TX 77056
Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59
Houston, TX 77339
Braesmanor
8715 Timberside Drive
Houston, TX 77025
Dorchester
4011 Galveston Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Tanglewood Place
5920 Beverly Hill St
Houston, TX 77057
The Grove at Wilcrest
11070 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Reserve at Westwood
10225 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77036

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston