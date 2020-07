Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous Modern 3 story Town Home for lease with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. This great home is just minutes from NRG Stadium, The Medical Center and Downtown. Tons of Restaurants, Shopping, Businesses & Museums nearby. Not to mention the Houston Zoo! Large master is on the 1st floor and opens to the private back patio. The 2 secondary bedrooms are on the 3rd floor and the living and kitchen/dining area are on the second. This home is a must see.