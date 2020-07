Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Brand new 1 bed 1 bath mid rise unit priced at $950. This price includes 2 months free offered on a 12 month lease term. What's included? 24 hr gym, resident lounge, resort-style pool, and coffee bar included. Unit includes stainless steel appliances, wood floors, granite countertops, and washer/dryer. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Please call 281-704-8654 to schedule a tour and for up to date availability



(RLNE4694227)