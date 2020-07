9598 Longmont Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

DESIRABLE 1 STORY FREE STANDING HOME ON GREENBELT IN WOODLAKE FOREST IV. RESIDENCE HAS A FLEXIBLE FLOOR PLAN WITH OPEN LR/DR/DEN. THE "EAT IN" KITCHEN HAS A LARGE ISLAND, LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE & ABUNDANT STORAGE. THE DEN WHICH ADJOINS THE LR/DR HAS DOUBLE SLIDING DOORS WHICH CAN BE CLOSED TO ALLOW PRIVACY. THE DEN IS EQUIPPED WITH OFFICE BUILT-INS; DESK, FILING CABINETS, PRINTER ACCESS,& STORAGE CABINETS ABOVE & BELOW. ON THE OPPOSITE WALL IS A SINK FOR A WET BAR AREA W/ WINE RACK & GLASS STORAGE. TWO BEDROOMS; SMALLER ONE IS LOCATED AT FRONT OF HOUSE JUST OFF ENTRY W/ PRIVATE BATH & LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. *HAS NEVER FLOODED* OWNER/BROKER