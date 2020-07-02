All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9200 Westheimer Road
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:52 AM

9200 Westheimer Road

9200 Westheimer Road · No Longer Available
Location

9200 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1186531?source=marketing

Price: $1595
Security Deposit: $1395
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1340
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove , Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer

Extras: Come check out this gorgeous Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths! This property is located around great Houston activities. It has very spacious bedrooms, a large living room area. The kitchen comes with lots of counter space, plenty of cabinets and stainless steel appliances! Refrigerator and dishwasher included! It as lovely wood flooring as well, water, gas, and lawn included in rent! Don't wait, make this your next home! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 Westheimer Road have any available units?
9200 Westheimer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9200 Westheimer Road have?
Some of 9200 Westheimer Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 Westheimer Road currently offering any rent specials?
9200 Westheimer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 Westheimer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9200 Westheimer Road is pet friendly.
Does 9200 Westheimer Road offer parking?
No, 9200 Westheimer Road does not offer parking.
Does 9200 Westheimer Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9200 Westheimer Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 Westheimer Road have a pool?
No, 9200 Westheimer Road does not have a pool.
Does 9200 Westheimer Road have accessible units?
No, 9200 Westheimer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 Westheimer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9200 Westheimer Road has units with dishwashers.

