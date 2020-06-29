All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9143 Briar Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9143 Briar Forest Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:47 AM

9143 Briar Forest Drive

9143 Briar Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Memorial
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9143 Briar Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

wine room
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
wine room
Live Among The Trees! 4/3/2 home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Hudson Forest! Nestled on ONE OF THE LARGEST AND MOST DESIRED LOTS in the coveted section of Hudson Forest. This 8300+ sqft lot is situated on Buffalo Bayou in a SERENE SETTING creating ultimate privacy. THIS IS A FULLY RENOVATED AND REMODELED HOME. Some of the many special features include: Soaring ceilings and a wall of windows, Spacious FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH TOP LINE APPLIANCES and breakfast room, formals, study, game room, master suite, 3 additional bedrooms, wine room/entertainment room, 3 car garage, Great community with a pool, tennis courts, and 24 hour manned guard. MEMORIAL SCHOOLS! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9143 Briar Forest Drive have any available units?
9143 Briar Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9143 Briar Forest Drive have?
Some of 9143 Briar Forest Drive's amenities include wine room, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9143 Briar Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9143 Briar Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9143 Briar Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9143 Briar Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9143 Briar Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9143 Briar Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 9143 Briar Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9143 Briar Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9143 Briar Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9143 Briar Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 9143 Briar Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 9143 Briar Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9143 Briar Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9143 Briar Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
AMLI River Oaks
1340 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
The Ridley
2815 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Casa Rosa
5555 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77091
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
3737 Hillcroft
3737 Hillcroft Ave
Houston, TX 77057
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston