9143 Briar Forest Drive

Live Among The Trees! 4/3/2 home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Hudson Forest! Nestled on ONE OF THE LARGEST AND MOST DESIRED LOTS in the coveted section of Hudson Forest. This 8300+ sqft lot is situated on Buffalo Bayou in a SERENE SETTING creating ultimate privacy. THIS IS A FULLY RENOVATED AND REMODELED HOME. Some of the many special features include: Soaring ceilings and a wall of windows, Spacious FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH TOP LINE APPLIANCES and breakfast room, formals, study, game room, master suite, 3 additional bedrooms, wine room/entertainment room, 3 car garage, Great community with a pool, tennis courts, and 24 hour manned guard. MEMORIAL SCHOOLS! A must see!