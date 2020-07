Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

High and Dry in the Heart of the Houston Heights! Beautiful freestanding home that comes with two private parking spaces in addition to the garage parking. Home features 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a flex room or study downstairs. Hardwood floors, fresh paint inside and out, large master closet, granite kitchen with island. Upstairs balcony patio. Heights walk and bike trail access near. Great proximity to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Harvard Elementary zoned.