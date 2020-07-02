All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 13 2020 at 4:29 AM

9110 Mcavoy Drive

9110 Mcavoy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9110 Mcavoy Drive, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Welcome to your stunning new home in Braes Timbers! This 1-story abode offers a spacious living area that is perfect for gatherings of friends and family. The residence was completely renovated in 2017, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, water softener, reverse osmosis system, and all new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Insulation was installed which provides for a crisp environment and energy-efficiency. All bedroom closets contain a custom Elfa closet system that maximizes storage space. The lot includes a clean, spacious backyard with an elevated deck shaded by a 70 foot tree. The homes location allows for easy access to Hwy 59, Loop 610, and the Sam Houston Tollway. It is a drive of approximately 15 minutes to the Houston Medical Center. Schedule your showing today to find out why this home is perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9110 Mcavoy Drive have any available units?
9110 Mcavoy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9110 Mcavoy Drive have?
Some of 9110 Mcavoy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9110 Mcavoy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9110 Mcavoy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 Mcavoy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9110 Mcavoy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9110 Mcavoy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9110 Mcavoy Drive offers parking.
Does 9110 Mcavoy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9110 Mcavoy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 Mcavoy Drive have a pool?
No, 9110 Mcavoy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9110 Mcavoy Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 9110 Mcavoy Drive has accessible units.
Does 9110 Mcavoy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9110 Mcavoy Drive has units with dishwashers.

