9110 Mcavoy Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Welcome to your stunning new home in Braes Timbers! This 1-story abode offers a spacious living area that is perfect for gatherings of friends and family. The residence was completely renovated in 2017, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, water softener, reverse osmosis system, and all new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Insulation was installed which provides for a crisp environment and energy-efficiency. All bedroom closets contain a custom Elfa closet system that maximizes storage space. The lot includes a clean, spacious backyard with an elevated deck shaded by a 70 foot tree. The homes location allows for easy access to Hwy 59, Loop 610, and the Sam Houston Tollway. It is a drive of approximately 15 minutes to the Houston Medical Center. Schedule your showing today to find out why this home is perfect for you!