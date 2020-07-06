906 Town and Country Blvd.

Amenities
I know what you’re thinking. “I would love to live at this lavishly luxurious apartment complex. But it’s just some fake. Surely an apartment complex with this level of beauty and sophistication must be the wistful dreams of some wildly imaginative architectural genius”. Well I’m here to tell you it’s not. While it’s clear that this place belongs on the cover of “Coolest Apartment Complex Ever Magazine”, I assure you that you can totally live here. The lovely red bricks, the audacious italian villa style arch doorways, the resort style pool. It really does have everything. So, you should stop what you’re doing and message so we can get this party started.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Gas Ranges
Washer and Dryer
Hardwood Grain Style Flooring
Stained Concrete
Podium Level Unit Flooring is Stained Concrete
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite/Quartz/Marble Countertops
Brushed Nickel Fixtures
Walk-In Closets with Custom Shelving
Nest Thermostats
Wine Refrigerators
Sonos Technology Package
42″ Cabinetry
Stand Alone Showers
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Club Room
Cyber Lounge
Social Business Lounge
Screening Room
Fitness Center
Virtual Fitness
Private Dining – Catering Kitchen
Pet Spa
Sky Lounge
Package Concierge
Wi-Fi Access in all Amenity Areas
Resort Infinity Edge Pool with Private Cabanas
Outdoor Living Area
Two Green Space Courtyards with Grill Stations
Elevators
_____________________________
Working with us.
We’re Taco Street Locating. Yes, we’re as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It’s a problem and we’re getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We’ve streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you’re looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we’re free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!