All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 906 Town and Country Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
906 Town and Country Blvd.
Last updated January 2 2020 at 5:16 AM

906 Town and Country Blvd.

906 Town and Country Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Memorial
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

906 Town and Country Boulevard, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
I know what you&rsquo;re thinking. &ldquo;I would love to live at this lavishly luxurious apartment complex. But it&rsquo;s just some fake. Surely an apartment complex with this level of beauty and sophistication must be the wistful dreams of some wildly imaginative architectural genius&rdquo;. Well I&rsquo;m here to tell you it&rsquo;s not. While it&rsquo;s clear that this place belongs on the cover of &ldquo;Coolest Apartment Complex Ever Magazine&rdquo;, I assure you that you can totally live here. The lovely red bricks, the audacious italian villa style arch doorways, the resort style pool. It really does have everything. So, you should stop what you&rsquo;re doing and message so we can get this party started.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Gas Ranges

Washer and Dryer

Hardwood Grain Style Flooring

Stained Concrete

Podium Level Unit Flooring is Stained Concrete

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite/Quartz/Marble Countertops

Brushed Nickel Fixtures

Walk-In Closets with Custom Shelving

Nest Thermostats

Wine Refrigerators

Sonos Technology Package

42&Prime; Cabinetry

Stand Alone Showers

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Club Room

Cyber Lounge

Social Business Lounge

Screening Room

Fitness Center

Virtual Fitness

Private Dining &ndash; Catering Kitchen

Pet Spa

Sky Lounge

Package Concierge

Wi-Fi Access in all Amenity Areas

Resort Infinity Edge Pool with Private Cabanas

Outdoor Living Area

Two Green Space Courtyards with Grill Stations

Elevators

_____________________________

Working with us.

We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. Yes, we&rsquo;re as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It&rsquo;s a problem and we&rsquo;re getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We&rsquo;ve streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you&rsquo;re looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we&rsquo;re free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Town and Country Blvd. have any available units?
906 Town and Country Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Town and Country Blvd. have?
Some of 906 Town and Country Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Town and Country Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
906 Town and Country Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Town and Country Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 906 Town and Country Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 906 Town and Country Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 906 Town and Country Blvd. offers parking.
Does 906 Town and Country Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 Town and Country Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Town and Country Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 906 Town and Country Blvd. has a pool.
Does 906 Town and Country Blvd. have accessible units?
Yes, 906 Town and Country Blvd. has accessible units.
Does 906 Town and Country Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Town and Country Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

502 W Alabama
502 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77006
San Brisas
2020 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77092
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street
Houston, TX 77044
Bridges on Eldridge
2250 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston