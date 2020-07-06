906 Town and Country Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access media room

I know what you’re thinking. “I would love to live at this lavishly luxurious apartment complex. But it’s just some fake. Surely an apartment complex with this level of beauty and sophistication must be the wistful dreams of some wildly imaginative architectural genius”. Well I’m here to tell you it’s not. While it’s clear that this place belongs on the cover of “Coolest Apartment Complex Ever Magazine”, I assure you that you can totally live here. The lovely red bricks, the audacious italian villa style arch doorways, the resort style pool. It really does have everything. So, you should stop what you’re doing and message so we can get this party started.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Gas Ranges



Washer and Dryer



Hardwood Grain Style Flooring



Stained Concrete



Podium Level Unit Flooring is Stained Concrete



Stainless Steel Appliances



Granite/Quartz/Marble Countertops



Brushed Nickel Fixtures



Walk-In Closets with Custom Shelving



Nest Thermostats



Wine Refrigerators



Sonos Technology Package



42″ Cabinetry



Stand Alone Showers



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Club Room



Cyber Lounge



Social Business Lounge



Screening Room



Fitness Center



Virtual Fitness



Private Dining – Catering Kitchen



Pet Spa



Sky Lounge



Package Concierge



Wi-Fi Access in all Amenity Areas



Resort Infinity Edge Pool with Private Cabanas



Outdoor Living Area



Two Green Space Courtyards with Grill Stations



Elevators



_____________________________



Working with us.



We’re Taco Street Locating. Yes, we’re as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It’s a problem and we’re getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We’ve streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you’re looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we’re free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!