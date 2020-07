Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Wake up everyday to this stunning view! This beautiful lakefront home will wow you. In stellar location, in the heart of Spring Branch. Hardwood floors throughout the top two floors, crown molding. Tile in downstairs bedroom. High ceilings, tall windows and plenty of natural light. Beautiful granite counters with Stainless Steel appliances, complete your dream kitchen. Master bath with large walk-in closet. This home is a must see! Schedule your showing today!