Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:42 PM

8830 Theysen Drive

8830 Theysen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8830 Theysen Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming and spacious single story home located on a quiet street with numerous upgrades and an abundance of natural light! Enjoy the stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and wood-look tile that flows throughout the kitchen and dining areas. The open-concept floor plan connects the kitchen and living area, making this home perfect for entertaining! The large master has a private bathroom with granite countertops and standalone shower, and the oversized backyard is great for hosting gatherings and afternoon barbecues with friends and family! Close proximity to Downtown, neighborhood parks, major freeways, and great restaurants! All appliances, including the washer and dryer stay with the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8830 Theysen Drive have any available units?
8830 Theysen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8830 Theysen Drive have?
Some of 8830 Theysen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8830 Theysen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8830 Theysen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8830 Theysen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8830 Theysen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8830 Theysen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8830 Theysen Drive offers parking.
Does 8830 Theysen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8830 Theysen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8830 Theysen Drive have a pool?
No, 8830 Theysen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8830 Theysen Drive have accessible units?
No, 8830 Theysen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8830 Theysen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8830 Theysen Drive has units with dishwashers.

