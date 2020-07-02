8830 Theysen Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming and spacious single story home located on a quiet street with numerous upgrades and an abundance of natural light! Enjoy the stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and wood-look tile that flows throughout the kitchen and dining areas. The open-concept floor plan connects the kitchen and living area, making this home perfect for entertaining! The large master has a private bathroom with granite countertops and standalone shower, and the oversized backyard is great for hosting gatherings and afternoon barbecues with friends and family! Close proximity to Downtown, neighborhood parks, major freeways, and great restaurants! All appliances, including the washer and dryer stay with the home.