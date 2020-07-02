Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

8819 Hollister Pine Court features ???The Bauer??? floorplan in the gated community of Hollister Park by City Choice Homes. Available as a pre-construction sale, this 2-level home consists of 4-bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an open concept design that allows for seamless flow between the homes public areas. An exceptional eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops and shaker cabinetry opens to the dining & living room with access to an oversized covered porch & private yard. Ascend to the 2nd level to find the master suite & 3 additional guest rooms. The grand master suite features ceilings over 10??? & a spa-like bath with separate vanities featuring quartzite countertops atop shaker cabinetry. Additionally, residents are treated to a jetted therapy tub, a glass enclosed shower with Moen plumbing fixtures & a massive walk-in closet. Completing the level you are welcomed to 3 sizable guestrooms that consist of walk-in closets & a bathroom with quartz countertops & porcelain paneling.