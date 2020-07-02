Amenities
8819 Hollister Pine Court features ???The Bauer??? floorplan in the gated community of Hollister Park by City Choice Homes. Available as a pre-construction sale, this 2-level home consists of 4-bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an open concept design that allows for seamless flow between the homes public areas. An exceptional eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops and shaker cabinetry opens to the dining & living room with access to an oversized covered porch & private yard. Ascend to the 2nd level to find the master suite & 3 additional guest rooms. The grand master suite features ceilings over 10??? & a spa-like bath with separate vanities featuring quartzite countertops atop shaker cabinetry. Additionally, residents are treated to a jetted therapy tub, a glass enclosed shower with Moen plumbing fixtures & a massive walk-in closet. Completing the level you are welcomed to 3 sizable guestrooms that consist of walk-in closets & a bathroom with quartz countertops & porcelain paneling.