/
Houston, TX
/
8819 Hollister Pine Court
Last updated April 8 2020 at 4:30 PM

8819 Hollister Pine Court

8819 Hollister Street · No Longer Available
Location

8819 Hollister Street, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
8819 Hollister Pine Court features ???The Bauer??? floorplan in the gated community of Hollister Park by City Choice Homes. Available as a pre-construction sale, this 2-level home consists of 4-bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an open concept design that allows for seamless flow between the homes public areas. An exceptional eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops and shaker cabinetry opens to the dining & living room with access to an oversized covered porch & private yard. Ascend to the 2nd level to find the master suite & 3 additional guest rooms. The grand master suite features ceilings over 10??? & a spa-like bath with separate vanities featuring quartzite countertops atop shaker cabinetry. Additionally, residents are treated to a jetted therapy tub, a glass enclosed shower with Moen plumbing fixtures & a massive walk-in closet. Completing the level you are welcomed to 3 sizable guestrooms that consist of walk-in closets & a bathroom with quartz countertops & porcelain paneling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8819 Hollister Pine Court have any available units?
8819 Hollister Pine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8819 Hollister Pine Court have?
Some of 8819 Hollister Pine Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8819 Hollister Pine Court currently offering any rent specials?
8819 Hollister Pine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8819 Hollister Pine Court pet-friendly?
No, 8819 Hollister Pine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8819 Hollister Pine Court offer parking?
Yes, 8819 Hollister Pine Court offers parking.
Does 8819 Hollister Pine Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8819 Hollister Pine Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8819 Hollister Pine Court have a pool?
No, 8819 Hollister Pine Court does not have a pool.
Does 8819 Hollister Pine Court have accessible units?
No, 8819 Hollister Pine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8819 Hollister Pine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8819 Hollister Pine Court has units with dishwashers.

