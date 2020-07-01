8718 Emnora Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RENT-TO-OWN our beautiful farm style home at Kolbe Farms, a 40 acre community inspired by world renowned architect, Andres Duany in the Spring Branch District of Houston, TX. Modern Luxury living at it's finest in sought out resort style gated community. Conveniently located next to all major frwys. Home features open concept living/kitchen with all fully upgraded luxury kitchen BOSCH Appliances, 5 burner built-in gas range, convection oven, modern sink, granite island countertops, stunning hardwoods, Hollywood Master Bath, ample storage in all closets, fridge. Relax after a long day with a glass of wine in your outdoor balcony. This dazzling house has 2 bed rooms down, with the master bed/bath on the 3rd level. Entertain family and friends in this one of a kind prestigious private communities! Upgrade your lifestyle today!



Rent includes water and lawn maintenance!



Kolbe Farms amenities includes a manned/guardhouse, walking trails, 3 acre lake, dog park, courtyards, swimming pools & zoned to Spring Branch ISD.



Rent Rate: $1700/month

No Credit/Bad Credit Okay!

No Bank Qualifying

Great Terms Available



To learn more about our rent-to-own program, please visit www.RenewedResidences.com.



24 Hour Information Line: 832-791-4422



