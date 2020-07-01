All apartments in Houston
8718 Emnora Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8718 Emnora Ln

8718 Emnora Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8718 Emnora Lane, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RENT-TO-OWN our beautiful farm style home at Kolbe Farms, a 40 acre community inspired by world renowned architect, Andres Duany in the Spring Branch District of Houston, TX. Modern Luxury living at it's finest in sought out resort style gated community. Conveniently located next to all major frwys. Home features open concept living/kitchen with all fully upgraded luxury kitchen BOSCH Appliances, 5 burner built-in gas range, convection oven, modern sink, granite island countertops, stunning hardwoods, Hollywood Master Bath, ample storage in all closets, fridge. Relax after a long day with a glass of wine in your outdoor balcony. This dazzling house has 2 bed rooms down, with the master bed/bath on the 3rd level. Entertain family and friends in this one of a kind prestigious private communities! Upgrade your lifestyle today!

Rent includes water and lawn maintenance!

Kolbe Farms amenities includes a manned/guardhouse, walking trails, 3 acre lake, dog park, courtyards, swimming pools & zoned to Spring Branch ISD.

Rent Rate: $1700/month
No Credit/Bad Credit Okay!
No Bank Qualifying
Great Terms Available

To learn more about our rent-to-own program, please visit www.RenewedResidences.com.

24 Hour Information Line: 832-791-4422

(RLNE4509314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8718 Emnora Ln have any available units?
8718 Emnora Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8718 Emnora Ln have?
Some of 8718 Emnora Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8718 Emnora Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8718 Emnora Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8718 Emnora Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8718 Emnora Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8718 Emnora Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8718 Emnora Ln offers parking.
Does 8718 Emnora Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8718 Emnora Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8718 Emnora Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8718 Emnora Ln has a pool.
Does 8718 Emnora Ln have accessible units?
No, 8718 Emnora Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8718 Emnora Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8718 Emnora Ln has units with dishwashers.

