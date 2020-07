Amenities

Stunning one story rare 3 bedroom 2 bathroom spacious home in Langwood. Recently updated with new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, fresh paint all tile and wood floors. Location can't be beat. Close to 610, 290 and easy access to I-10. In house utility area and 2 car attached car port. Enjoy the spacious backyard and serene location. **No Deposit Plan Available (must qualify)**