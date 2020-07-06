All apartments in Houston
8640 Emnora Lane
8640 Emnora Lane

8640 Emnora Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8640 Emnora Ln, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
guest parking
hot tub
Stunning Modern Town Home by In-town Homes is located in the prestigious Kolbe Farms Community in the heart of Spring Branch. This Fabulous Open Floor Plan Home features 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths , High Ceilings, soft close drawers, walk-in pantry, under cabinet lighting, LED Lights, High-efficiency HVAC and Beautiful Hardwood Flooring throughout the house. Luxurious Master Suite on features French doors , dual sinks, separate deluxe showers & a luxury tub. Kitchen opens to living room & features modern Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances, Marble & Quartz Counter Tops, Stacked Cabinets just to name a few. Thoughtfully placed Customs Windows capture natural light all day. Rare opportunity to secure this Unique 3 story floor Home which comes designed with an elevator option, multiple guest parking & A green space adjacent to the building making this Property very desirable in the community. Rapid access to Big Shopping Malls, Upscale Dinning, & Yes ! Zone to Top Rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8640 Emnora Lane have any available units?
8640 Emnora Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8640 Emnora Lane have?
Some of 8640 Emnora Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8640 Emnora Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8640 Emnora Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8640 Emnora Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8640 Emnora Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8640 Emnora Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8640 Emnora Lane offers parking.
Does 8640 Emnora Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8640 Emnora Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8640 Emnora Lane have a pool?
No, 8640 Emnora Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8640 Emnora Lane have accessible units?
No, 8640 Emnora Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8640 Emnora Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8640 Emnora Lane has units with dishwashers.

