8640 Emnora Lane

Amenities
Stunning Modern Town Home by In-town Homes is located in the prestigious Kolbe Farms Community in the heart of Spring Branch. This Fabulous Open Floor Plan Home features 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths , High Ceilings, soft close drawers, walk-in pantry, under cabinet lighting, LED Lights, High-efficiency HVAC and Beautiful Hardwood Flooring throughout the house. Luxurious Master Suite on features French doors , dual sinks, separate deluxe showers & a luxury tub. Kitchen opens to living room & features modern Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances, Marble & Quartz Counter Tops, Stacked Cabinets just to name a few. Thoughtfully placed Customs Windows capture natural light all day. Rare opportunity to secure this Unique 3 story floor Home which comes designed with an elevator option, multiple guest parking & A green space adjacent to the building making this Property very desirable in the community. Rapid access to Big Shopping Malls, Upscale Dinning, & Yes ! Zone to Top Rated schools.