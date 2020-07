Amenities

Newly listed, move-in ready home, won't last long! This three bedroom, two bathroom, three story townhome is just the place you've been waiting to find! Featuring soaring ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, an oversized galley kitchen with built-in appliances, built-in bookcases, natural light galore, wood floors and spacious bedrooms. Located with easy access to major freeways, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Don't delay! Schedule your showing today!!