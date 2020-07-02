8414 Gulf Spring Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate 3/2/2 one-story home fully renovated in 2018! Landscaped to perfection on large wooded lot. Open floorplan w/cathedral ceilings, natural wood beams, new light fixtures, upgraded tile flooring, modern finishes & large windows allowing lots of natural light in. Great kitchen with new fixtures & Stainless steel appliances. 3 large bedrooms with private closets & 2 fully renovated bathrooms/fixtures. Very relaxing backyard w/custom back patio & oversized trees. Quiet Gulf Meadows subdivision with easy access to TX 35, 288, The Beltway & ALL major freeways. Vacant, clean & ready to move in!