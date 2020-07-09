835 Zoe St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

New Listing!!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath is ready for immediate move-in. It is newly renovated and updated with hardwood flooring, freshly painted walls, and brand new cabinets. The property also comes with a spacious front and backyard. Utilities included: Gas, Water ***Contactless Showings*** ****Ask about our No Upfront Security Deposit Program for those who qualify!**** ***Bonus Amenity: Monthly rent includes air filters to be delivered to your doorstep every quarter which will help lower your electricity bill and minimize repairs.*** Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis with NO upfront pet fees or deposits!*** **Don't wait too long - this one will rent quickly!**