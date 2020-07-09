All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 835 Zoe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
835 Zoe St
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

835 Zoe St

835 Zoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

835 Zoe Street, Houston, TX 77020
Denver Harbor - Port Houston

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
New Listing!!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath is ready for immediate move-in. It is newly renovated and updated with hardwood flooring, freshly painted walls, and brand new cabinets. The property also comes with a spacious front and backyard. Utilities included: Gas, Water ***Contactless Showings*** ****Ask about our No Upfront Security Deposit Program for those who qualify!**** ***Bonus Amenity: Monthly rent includes air filters to be delivered to your doorstep every quarter which will help lower your electricity bill and minimize repairs.*** Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis with NO upfront pet fees or deposits!*** **Don't wait too long - this one will rent quickly!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Zoe St have any available units?
835 Zoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 Zoe St have?
Some of 835 Zoe St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Zoe St currently offering any rent specials?
835 Zoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Zoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 835 Zoe St is pet friendly.
Does 835 Zoe St offer parking?
No, 835 Zoe St does not offer parking.
Does 835 Zoe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 Zoe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Zoe St have a pool?
Yes, 835 Zoe St has a pool.
Does 835 Zoe St have accessible units?
No, 835 Zoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Zoe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 Zoe St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aris Market Square
409 Travis St
Houston, TX 77002
Old Farm Apartments
2500 Old Farm Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Deerwood Apartments
5800 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Reserve at Garden Oaks
3405 N Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77018
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr
Houston, TX 77065
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St
Houston, TX 77040
West 18th Lofts
2727 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
The Life at Westpark
14100 Rio Bonito Rd
Houston, TX 77083

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston