8324 Ginger Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

There is something meaningful about the first things we notice when we arrive home. Whether it is a glowing gas light, a welcome wreath, a set of rocking chairs or a pair of muddy boots lined up side by side, these details signal us that we have arrived home. This beautiful home which is thoughtfully laid out with sleeping quarters in all 3 floors, offers a patio, wood flooring in levels 2 & 3, a neighborhood sparkling pool, a pristine Chef's kitchen, and a spacious second floor that extends to the heart of the home - The kitchen. The home has easy access to Interstate 10, loop 610 and the Sam Houston Beltway. Area amenities include the Memorial City Mall, Memorial Medical Center, City Centre, area restaurants, short drive to Houston Energy Corridor, and Top-rated schools. Will consider leasing furnished with an additional fee.