Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8324 Ginger Oak
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:39 PM

8324 Ginger Oak

8324 Ginger Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

8324 Ginger Oak St, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
There is something meaningful about the first things we notice when we arrive home. Whether it is a glowing gas light, a welcome wreath, a set of rocking chairs or a pair of muddy boots lined up side by side, these details signal us that we have arrived home. This beautiful home which is thoughtfully laid out with sleeping quarters in all 3 floors, offers a patio, wood flooring in levels 2 & 3, a neighborhood sparkling pool, a pristine Chef's kitchen, and a spacious second floor that extends to the heart of the home - The kitchen. The home has easy access to Interstate 10, loop 610 and the Sam Houston Beltway. Area amenities include the Memorial City Mall, Memorial Medical Center, City Centre, area restaurants, short drive to Houston Energy Corridor, and Top-rated schools. Will consider leasing furnished with an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8324 Ginger Oak have any available units?
8324 Ginger Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8324 Ginger Oak have?
Some of 8324 Ginger Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8324 Ginger Oak currently offering any rent specials?
8324 Ginger Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8324 Ginger Oak pet-friendly?
No, 8324 Ginger Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8324 Ginger Oak offer parking?
Yes, 8324 Ginger Oak offers parking.
Does 8324 Ginger Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8324 Ginger Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8324 Ginger Oak have a pool?
Yes, 8324 Ginger Oak has a pool.
Does 8324 Ginger Oak have accessible units?
Yes, 8324 Ginger Oak has accessible units.
Does 8324 Ginger Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8324 Ginger Oak has units with dishwashers.

