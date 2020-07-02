8223 Sands Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking

Wonderful 2nd floor upgraded and remodeled 2 or 3 bed/study home with large game room & study or bedroom 3 on third floor of the building. Located on Sharpstown Golf Course with great views from the extended balcony. This unit boasts a spacious floor plan with beautiful updates including wonderful kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, updated appliances, electric cook top, full size washer & dryer in the kitchen, cherry hardwood flooring throughout, large living room with built in cabinets, large master bedroom & bathroom with walk in shower, granite counters and lots of natural light. Lots of storage throughout.The HOA offers basic cable through Xfinity, water, door to door trash pick up 3 x a week and a courtesy patrol cart that the homeowner can call when on duty if concerned for any reason. Parking space #41. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included