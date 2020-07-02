All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

8223 Sands Point Drive

8223 Sands Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8223 Sands Point Drive, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
Wonderful 2nd floor upgraded and remodeled 2 or 3 bed/study home with large game room & study or bedroom 3 on third floor of the building. Located on Sharpstown Golf Course with great views from the extended balcony. This unit boasts a spacious floor plan with beautiful updates including wonderful kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, updated appliances, electric cook top, full size washer & dryer in the kitchen, cherry hardwood flooring throughout, large living room with built in cabinets, large master bedroom & bathroom with walk in shower, granite counters and lots of natural light. Lots of storage throughout.The HOA offers basic cable through Xfinity, water, door to door trash pick up 3 x a week and a courtesy patrol cart that the homeowner can call when on duty if concerned for any reason. Parking space #41. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8223 Sands Point Drive have any available units?
8223 Sands Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8223 Sands Point Drive have?
Some of 8223 Sands Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8223 Sands Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8223 Sands Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8223 Sands Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8223 Sands Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8223 Sands Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8223 Sands Point Drive offers parking.
Does 8223 Sands Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8223 Sands Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8223 Sands Point Drive have a pool?
No, 8223 Sands Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8223 Sands Point Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8223 Sands Point Drive has accessible units.
Does 8223 Sands Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8223 Sands Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

