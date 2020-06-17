819 Robin Street

Amenities

Offered by Precision Realty & Management, LLC - This beautiful, modern home is located in downtown Houston - just seconds from Minute Maid Park and Toyota Center - not to mention the many other amenities in the downtown area! Home has just received a FULL CUSTOM PAINT and BRAND NEW Carpet on 3rd Floor! Master bedroom and study area on 3rd floor for privacy. Guest bedroom with Stained Concrete flooring and access to covered patio in backyard area, full bath and utility room located on first floor. Kitchen, dining and living room on second floor. Access to balcony off of kitchen. Second floor is all wood flooring. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops!! 2'' faux wood blinds throughout property! Come see today!!



