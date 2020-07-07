7802 White Fir Drive

Amenities

garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a oversized driveway that leads to the garage. Spacious rooms throughout the home. Bright kitchen/breakfast area that opens up to the family area. The front and back yards are large with lots of developed landscaping and trees. The backyard has plenty of space for grilling and gatherings. This home is ready for move in. Book your showing today!