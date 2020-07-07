All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 4 2020

7802 White Fir Drive

7802 White Fir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7802 White Fir Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a oversized driveway that leads to the garage. Spacious rooms throughout the home. Bright kitchen/breakfast area that opens up to the family area. The front and back yards are large with lots of developed landscaping and trees. The backyard has plenty of space for grilling and gatherings. This home is ready for move in. Book your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7802 White Fir Drive have any available units?
7802 White Fir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7802 White Fir Drive have?
Some of 7802 White Fir Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7802 White Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7802 White Fir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7802 White Fir Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7802 White Fir Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7802 White Fir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7802 White Fir Drive offers parking.
Does 7802 White Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7802 White Fir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7802 White Fir Drive have a pool?
No, 7802 White Fir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7802 White Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 7802 White Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7802 White Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7802 White Fir Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

