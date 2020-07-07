7802 White Fir Drive, Houston, TX 77088 Greater Inwood
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a oversized driveway that leads to the garage. Spacious rooms throughout the home. Bright kitchen/breakfast area that opens up to the family area. The front and back yards are large with lots of developed landscaping and trees. The backyard has plenty of space for grilling and gatherings. This home is ready for move in. Book your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
