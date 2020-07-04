7726 Wynlea Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH AMAZING ATTENTION TO DETAIL! Covered front porch with landscaping. Soaring ceilings in this open concept floorplan. Den open directly to the spacious Island Kitchen featuring gleaming marble countertops, under-mount sink, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets with trim. Recessed and pendant lighting. Gorgeous master suite with tray ceilings, spa-like en-suite bath offers granite counters, seamless glass shower and double sinks. Wood style tile flooring through out. Spacious back yard with covered patio space and fully fenced.