7718 Magnolia St

Amenities

patio / balcony carport pool air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities carport elevator parking pool

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Take alook at this property over 1600 sqft of livivng space with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths! Nice open living space from the living room dining room and open kitchen. Built in Bar-B-Que in the back patio with a big backyard. Covered carport big enough for 3 cars.