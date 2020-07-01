Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Take alook at this property over 1600 sqft of livivng space with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths! Nice open living space from the living room dining room and open kitchen. Built in Bar-B-Que in the back patio with a big backyard. Covered carport big enough for 3 cars.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7718 Magnolia St have any available units?
7718 Magnolia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7718 Magnolia St have?
Some of 7718 Magnolia St's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7718 Magnolia St currently offering any rent specials?
7718 Magnolia St is not currently offering any rent specials.