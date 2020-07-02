All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:45 PM

7710 Erath Street

7710 Erath Street · No Longer Available
Location

7710 Erath Street, Houston, TX 77023
Lawndale - Wayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with a Study/Gameroom or even a 3rd Bedroom located in the East End Revitalized Area ready for immediate move-in. This home has been completely renovated inside and out. Contemporary feel in classic neighborhood. 2 Blocks from Mason Park walking and biking trails. Includes all appliances, washer & dryer, stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Home centrally located to Downtown, Minute Maid, BBVA Dynamo Stadium, UH Central and DT, Museum & Medical Districts, Easy access to I-45, 610, 225, I-10, 59 < all highways. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 Erath Street have any available units?
7710 Erath Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7710 Erath Street have?
Some of 7710 Erath Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7710 Erath Street currently offering any rent specials?
7710 Erath Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 Erath Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7710 Erath Street is pet friendly.
Does 7710 Erath Street offer parking?
No, 7710 Erath Street does not offer parking.
Does 7710 Erath Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7710 Erath Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 Erath Street have a pool?
No, 7710 Erath Street does not have a pool.
Does 7710 Erath Street have accessible units?
No, 7710 Erath Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 Erath Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7710 Erath Street does not have units with dishwashers.

