7710 Erath Street

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with a Study/Gameroom or even a 3rd Bedroom located in the East End Revitalized Area ready for immediate move-in. This home has been completely renovated inside and out. Contemporary feel in classic neighborhood. 2 Blocks from Mason Park walking and biking trails. Includes all appliances, washer & dryer, stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Home centrally located to Downtown, Minute Maid, BBVA Dynamo Stadium, UH Central and DT, Museum & Medical Districts, Easy access to I-45, 610, 225, I-10, 59 < all highways. Pet friendly.