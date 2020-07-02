7710 Erath Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel game room range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with a Study/Gameroom or even a 3rd Bedroom located in the East End Revitalized Area ready for immediate move-in. This home has been completely renovated inside and out. Contemporary feel in classic neighborhood. 2 Blocks from Mason Park walking and biking trails. Includes all appliances, washer & dryer, stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Home centrally located to Downtown, Minute Maid, BBVA Dynamo Stadium, UH Central and DT, Museum & Medical Districts, Easy access to I-45, 610, 225, I-10, 59 < all highways. Pet friendly.