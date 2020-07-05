7702 Cedel Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2dd077f076 ---- Come and see this charming bungalow, updated 3/4 Bedroom 1 bathroom home! Located on a large wooded lot in Old Spring Branch on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home has never flooded! It has been recently painted, like new A/C and the attic has been recently insulated. The home features a large living room, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen and dining room is light and bright, boasting loads of cabinet and counter space. An extra room off the kitchen that can be used as a bedroom, office/study or game room. Tile and original hardwood floors are throughout the home giving all the charm this home has to offer. Minutes from Downtown, Galleria and City Center. Easy access to 610, 290 or I-10. Tenant to bring own fridge, washer and dryer. Updated piping June 2019! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA