All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7702 Cedel Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7702 Cedel Dr
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:31 PM

7702 Cedel Dr

7702 Cedel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7702 Cedel Drive, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2dd077f076 ---- Come and see this charming bungalow, updated 3/4 Bedroom 1 bathroom home! Located on a large wooded lot in Old Spring Branch on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home has never flooded! It has been recently painted, like new A/C and the attic has been recently insulated. The home features a large living room, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen and dining room is light and bright, boasting loads of cabinet and counter space. An extra room off the kitchen that can be used as a bedroom, office/study or game room. Tile and original hardwood floors are throughout the home giving all the charm this home has to offer. Minutes from Downtown, Galleria and City Center. Easy access to 610, 290 or I-10. Tenant to bring own fridge, washer and dryer. Updated piping June 2019! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 Cedel Dr have any available units?
7702 Cedel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7702 Cedel Dr have?
Some of 7702 Cedel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7702 Cedel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7702 Cedel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 Cedel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7702 Cedel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7702 Cedel Dr offer parking?
No, 7702 Cedel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7702 Cedel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7702 Cedel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 Cedel Dr have a pool?
No, 7702 Cedel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7702 Cedel Dr have accessible units?
No, 7702 Cedel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 Cedel Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7702 Cedel Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aubrey
2310 Crescent Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
Domain at City Centre
811 Town and Country Blvd.
Houston, TX 77024
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Copperfield Apartments
8255 Sunbury Ln
Houston, TX 77095
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Allusion
3810 Law St
Houston, TX 77005

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston